Christian Moore earns SEC Player of the Week honors

Tennessee junior second baseman Christian Moore was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Moore also earned SEC Player of the Week honors on April 9.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound infielder went 9-for-15 in three games at Kentucky during Week 10. He hit four home runs, including three on Sunday, in Tennessee’s series win against the Wildcats.

Moore is now Tennessee’s leader for career home runs (46).

The Vols will next play on Tuesday against Western Carolina. First pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

READ: Tennessee baseball career home run tracker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire