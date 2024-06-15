Christian Moore details hitting for cycle in College World Series

Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore made history on Friday in the College World Series.

Moore went 5-for-6 in the Vols’, 12-11, comeback win against Florida State. He is the first Tennessee player to hit for the cycle during postseason play.

Moore became the sixth Vol in program history to hit for the cycle. He also became the second player to ever hit for the cycle in a College World Series game, joining Minnesota’s Jerry Kindall in 1956.

“Through the whole game the only mindset I have is to win, get on base for my team, set the tone,” Moore said. “I have really good hitters behind me, so I just want to get on for them.

“Really, to be honest, I didn’t know I did it. I was just so hyper-focused on winning and just that next task. I guess talk about that last AB, just want to fight. Down to my last strike there with two outs, just want to fight. It’s a battle. Me versus him, mano a mano, and I guess I won that one.”

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Seminoles in College World Series

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire