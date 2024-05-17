Christian Moore breaks single-season home run record

Junior second baseman Christian Moore set Tennessee’s single-season home run record on Thursday.

Moore went 3-for-4 in Tennessee’s, 9-3, win against South Carolina at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. He hit two home runs and recorded two RBIs and three runs.

Moore has recorded 26 home runs in 2024, a single-season record in Tennessee’s program history. He was tied with Sonny Cortez entering Thursday’s contest. Cortez hit 24 home runs in 1998 at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 216-pound second baseman also holds Tennessee’s career home run record (53).

Game No. 2 between No. 1 Tennessee (44-10, 20-8 SEC) and No. 23 South Carolina (33-19, 13-15 SEC) is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT on Friday. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

