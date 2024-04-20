Christian Moore, Blake Burke hit back-to-back home runs at Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (32-7, 11-6 SEC) defeated No. 5 Kentucky (31-6, 15-2 SEC), 9-4, on Saturday. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball poll.

Saturday’s contest was the second of a three-game series between the Vols and Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Sunday’s series finale will take place at 1 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee opened Saturday’s matchup with back-to-back home runs by Christian Moore and Blake Burke. Moore served as the Vols’ leadoff hitter and his home run tied Burke for Tennessee’s career home run record (43).

Burke’s home run in the next at bat placed him again as the Vols’ career home run leader with 44.

