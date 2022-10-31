Christian McCaffrey's touchdown pass highlights alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat

CMC's incredible TD pass highlights alarming Jimmy G stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey's incredible performance in the 49ers' 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday left many speechless after he posted the third touchdown triple crown in NFL history.

In particular, McCaffrey's touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had many current and former NFL players and fans excited about watching what was happening.

However, the 26-year-old running back's 34-yard pass also highlighted an alarming stat regarding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While that stat is noteworthy, it's important to point out that the 30-year-old quarterback is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and that he is still building up the arm strength to throw deep balls as he has in the past.

While Garoppolo hasn't thrown a touchdown over the last three seasons that traveled 30 or more yards in the air, back on Dec. 8, 2019, Garoppolo threw a 75-yard pass touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders in a 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints. That pass traveled over 50 yards in the air.

Emmanuel Sanders with a 75-yard touchdown to keep the #49ers in the game.pic.twitter.com/ubBSyftC1S — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2019

Regardless of who throws the football, the 49ers Faithful will be happy to see points get put on the board and to see more wins.

With McCaffrey in the Bay Area, fans are expecting a lot more wins.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast