Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, shares hilarious gender reveal story

CMC's mom, Lisa, shares hilarious gender reveal story

Gender reveals are all the rage these days. For 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, it spelled what to expect for her future.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row, Lisa detailed how her plan of having "a boy and a girl" then having no more children was changed after finding out the gender of her first child, Max, in 1994.

"They said it was a boy and for some reason, I just knew in my head that I was going to have all boys from then on. I just had an inkling, an intuition. So I cried," McCaffrey told an amused Chan and "Your Mom" podcast co-host Ashley Adamson.

"But I wouldn't have it any other way -- I love every single one of them, they're amazing and they all round out the family perfectly and I love them."

Lisa McCaffrey went on to have three more sons after Max: Christian (born in 1996), Dylan (1999) and Luke (2001).

Lisa hilariously added that when Christian was younger, she would "dress him up every night," with Adamson saying that is why the 49ers star running back has his sense of style.

All of the McCaffrey boys play football at some level, with Christian's older brother Max having played at Duke University and in the NFL as a receiver. Christian's younger brother Dylan is a quarterback at Northern Colorado. Luke, the youngest of four McCaffrey boys, is a receiver at Rice University.

The four McCaffrey brothers all followed in the footsteps of their father Ed, who played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos from 1991 to 2003 and also collegiately at Stanford.

That level of competitive athletes in the same household surely helped Christian on his journey to become a multi-threat weapon for the 49ers.

Like any mother would be, Lisa is proud of her children and all they have accomplished.

