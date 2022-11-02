Christian McCaffrey's incredible touchdown pass reveals wild 49ers stat

CMC's remarkable TD pass vs. Rams reveals wild 49ers QB stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In his second week in red and gold, Christian McCaffrey already made history with the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

But the record-breaking continues.

McCaffrey’s trick play, a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, was the farthest-thrown touchdown pass by a 49er this season. It traveled 37.2 yards in the air -- the first touchdown pass that traveled 20 or more yards in the air for San Francisco this season.

It was also the longest completion by air distance by a running back in the NFL's Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Jimmy Garoppolo's farthest-thrown touchdown pass was a 38-yarder in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The ball traveled 16 yards in the air before being snared by 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley.

McCaffrey's touchdown pass raised another alarming stat about Garoppolo.

TD passes thrown 30+ yards downfield for #49ers past 3 seasons:

Christian McCaffrey 1

Trey Lance 1

CJ Beathard 1

Jimmy Garoppolo 0 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey credited his younger brothers, who are both college quarterbacks, for their throwing tips and for helping him be able to pull off the neat play.

“Both my little brothers are quarterbacks so I learned a lot from them,” McCaffrey told reporters after Sunday's win. “I used to always want to play quarterback just because it was the best position, but I’ve been a running back since I was seven.”

In the division rivalry showdown vs. Los Angeles, McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw a touchdown pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game. He also became the first player in 49ers history to record the touchdown triple crown.

All in a matter of 10 days.

It’s safe to say the star running back/wide receiver/QB is finding his way with the 49ers, and it’ll only get scarier for opposing teams as he better familiarizes himself with Kyle Shanahan’s playbook.

