Christian McCaffrey's Dominance

Christian McCaffrey is making history. The third-year pro’s 866 yards from scrimmage are the second most ever through the first five games of the season. Only 1963 Jim Brown had a more prolific five-game stretch (988) to begin the year. McCaffrey is catching passes, grinding on the ground and busting big plays.

Averaging 117 rushing yards, CMC has popped scores of 76 and 84 yards. Averaging 56 yards receiving, he is on pace for 99 receptions. That would fall short of his own league record by only eight. Amazingly, McCaffrey has just five scores. That means even if his yardage pace slackens, there is still theoretically room to grow in fantasy.

Which brings us to the big number: 2,771. That’s how many yards from scrimmage McCaffrey is currently on track for. That would shatter Chris Johnson’s 2009 league record by 262. Perhaps craziest of all, McCaffrey is doing all this with a backup quarterback under center. It has been McCaffrey, not Kyle Allen, who has sprung the Panthers to a 3-0 record during Cam Newton’s absence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is Newton who will give McCaffrey his best shot at history. Turning the ball over and failing to threaten down the field, Allen has made it easy on opposing defenses the past two weeks. Newton, even if he’s in a diminished state, will draw defensive attention that Allen is incapable of. For all his recent flaws, Newton also has a potent chemistry with his pass-catching back. His return will not disrupt the feng shui.

Story continues

Saquon Barkley is out. Ezekiel Elliott is running hot and cold along with the rest of the Cowboys’ offense. McCaffrey is out here mattering. CMC isn’t going to win MVP in a league where Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson exist. Nor should he. But the very definition of valuable is carrying an offense through a franchise quarterback’s injury and his backup’s subsequent shaky play. McCaffrey has become the player he was at Stanford. There couldn’t be anything better in fantasy.

Five Week 5 Storylines

Dak Prescott throws for 463 yards, has bad game. It was a Goff-ian performance from Prescott, who tossed three picks as the Cowboys fell behind 31-3 at home. The usual garbage time shenanigans followed, but there was no sugarcoating the fact that for the second time in as many weeks, Prescott didn’t have it against a fellow NFC contender. Prescott blazed a trail of destruction through the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins. Those teams are sitting at 2-12, with both wins by the G-Men following the benching of Eli Manning, who started opposite Prescott in Week 1. Prescott has an above average receiver corps, running game and offensive line. OC Kellen Moore is better than Scott Linehan. It’s a shame Prescott is still letting that plum setup go to waste in difficult matchups. With the schedule reading @NYJ, vs. PHI and @NYG for the next three weeks, he at least shouldn’t for the rest of October.

Lamar Jackson throws three picks as Ravens barely beat pathetic Steelers. Looking more like his 2018 self with each passing week, L-Jax now has five interceptions over his past two starts after tossing zero from Weeks 1-3. He has taken an increasing amount of punishment, with his number of sacks going from one in Week 1 to five in Week 5. Holding onto the ball for too long, Jackson keeps forcing throws when he finally pulls the trigger. Like Prescott, Jackson fattened up on a glorious early-season slate. Also like Prescott, Jackson has a bounce-back Week 6 matchup in the Bengals, who just let fellow dual-threat Kyler Murray run for 10/93/1. The schedule stiffens a bit for Week 7 (@SEA) before turning the difficulty level to 10 following Baltimore’s Week 8 bye (vs. NE).

The regression gods smile kindly upon Will Fuller. 12th in air yards entering Week 5, Fuller was just 63rd in actual yards (179). He, uhh, got that corrected against the Falcons. Fuller went bonkers for 14/217/3, posting new career highs across the board as he scored from six, 33 and 44 yards out. He was tackled at the one-yard line on two separate occasions. Fuller’s 217 yards were the most by any pass catcher this season, and vault him from 63rd to 10th in receiving. It was the ultimate compiling performance from one of the league’s pre-eminent big-play threats. Fuller will get the chance to stay smoking for Week 6 when the Texans travel to Kansas City for what should be the highest-totaled game of the year so far.

Kyler Murray features his legs in Cincinnati. Murray went 10/93/1 on the ground as the Cardinals finally notched a victory five games into the Kliff Kingsbury era. Murray’s rushing yardage was hard earned, coming within the normal flow of the game and often over the middle of the field. His six-yard score in the first quarter came on a 4th-and-goal play fake. An instant accelerator, Murray can go 6-7 yards in the blink of an eye. Unlike some scrambling quarterbacks, he does not need a head of steam to get going. Finally getting a break in the action after a tough early schedule, Murray has a gorgeous Week 6 home setup in the collapsing Falcons.

Mason Rudolph gets knocked out cold by Earl Thomas. In one of the scariest injuries in recent memory, Rudolph was out before he even hit the ground in the third quarter. After laying motionless for what seemed like an eternity, Rudolph was forced to stagger to the sideline thanks to a malfunctioning cart. He was rushed to the hospital but has since been discharged. It’s difficult to believe that Rudolph will be ready for this week’s Sunday night matchup with the Chargers, but teams continue to push the envelope with concussion recoveries. Jarvis Landry, for instance, will play this evening just eight days after going down. The purest of game managers, Rudolph will lack streaming appeal if he gets the green light.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Five More Week 5 Storylines

Teddy Bridgewater finally throws some passes down the field. Bridgewater ripped what had been looking like a sneaky-good Bucs defense for 314 yards and four scores. The former was a new career high, while the latter matched his personal best. Bridgewater’s day got off to a shaky start with his pick, where he targeted Alvin Kamara in too tight of coverage and the ball was batted up into the air. After that, Bridgewater was a different player than he was in Weeks 2-4, going 5-of-5 for 155 yards and a touchdown on passes that traveled at least 15 yards in the air. It was an excellent Drew Brees impression, as Bridgewater relentlessly targeted Michael Thomas and consistently found the cushions between different levels of the defense. For his biggest play, Bridgewater climbed the pocket on his 33-yard touchdown strike to Ted Ginn. Bridgewater’s Week 6 streaming viability will depend on Jalen Ramsey’s (back) availability for the Jaguars.

D.J. Chark breaks all the way out against Panthers. Chark was already killing it heading into Week 5, averaging 5/80 while scoring in 3-of-4 games. In Carolina, he became undeniable, hauling in 8-of-11 targets for 164 yards and his fourth and fifth touchdowns. Completely absent from summer hype manifestos, Chark now sits as the WR2 in standard and WR4 in PPR. He’s done all this with a rookie sixth-round rookie at quarterback. Although Gardner Minshew is also doing an excellent job involving Dede Westrbook and Chris Conley, he has made it clear that Chark is his preferred target, feeding him looks at every level of the field. A big-play threat maturing at the other aspects of the game, Chark is here to stay as a top-24 fantasy wideout, and could even crash the top-12 party.

Giants lose Saquon Barkley fill-in Wayne Gallman to concussion. Gallman made it just two carries before going down in the G-Men’s eventual loss to the Vikings. Off-the-map UDFA Jonathan Hilliman was forced to “carry the load” in Gallman’s absence, though that amounted to just 10 touches. Gallman’s loss puts the attention squarely on Barkley. Originally slapped with a 6-8 week timeline upon going down in Week 3, Barkley is making a real push to return for Thursday’s game against the Patriots. That would be glorious for the Giants but also an extreme risk for a game that’s frankly not winnable. Week 7 vs. the Cardinals remain the more realistic and safer return date, and would still represent a lightning-quick recovery from a high-ankle sprain. We will get our first Barkley practice update later this afternoon.

Tom Brady begins to look his age. One reason you might want to be concerned about Brady? The Sports Guy is worried. “It’s always tough to judge Brady when his offensive line is playing poorly but he’s had six ‘Uh oh he looks 42’ plays in this game already,” were the words of Bill Simmons on Sunday. If Brady is losing Simmons … well you connect the dots. Playing the world’s softest schedule, Brady’s 7.5 YPA looks a bit pedestrian, as does his 10 touchdowns. He’s yet to get Josh Gordon going as the Pats average 28 rushes per game. A full summer fade in fantasy drafts, Brady is the QB10 by average points. Again, this is during the “FCS Miami” portion of the Patriots’ schedule. Of course, that continues for the next two weeks in the Giants and Jets. Either way, if you adopted the contrarian August view of Brady and drafted him, there has never been a better time to cash in on his name recognition on the trade market.

It continues not to happen for David Montgomery. With his workloads trending in the right direction, “vs. OAK” looked like the perfect spot for Montgomery to finally pop off. With backup quarterback Chase Daniel under center, he did the opposite, handling only 12 touches and generating 36 yards. It was Montgomery’s worst performance of the season and most lightly used one since Week 1. With the Bears struggling to run block, limited-athlete Montgomery is averaging 3.3 yards per carry. His nine receptions is the most disappointing total of all after coach Matt Nagy couldn’t stop comparing him to Kareem Hunt during the offseason. When the Bears come off bye in Week 7, it will be against a Saints Defense fresh off eliminating the Cowboys and Bucs. With a string of more good defenses on tap after that, selling low might not be the worst idea.

Questions

1. How long is Andy Dalton prepared to sit on the Eli Manning throne?

2. So is Kyle Allen still better than Cam Newton?

3. The Chargers … how do you keep doing this?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Cam Newton (out for Week 6), Kirk Cousins (vs. PHI), Gardner Minshew (vs. NO), Sam Darnold (vs. DAL), Josh Rosen (vs. WAS)

RB: Adrian Peterson, Alexander Mattison, Ito Smith, Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery (Sam Darnold returning), Chase Edmonds

WR: Preston Williams, Diontae Johnson, Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel, Jamison Crowder, Mohamed Sanu

TE: Chris Herndon, Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett, Trey Burton, Jack Doyle, Ben Watson

DEF: Panthers (vs. TB), Dolphins (vs. WAS), Broncos (vs. TEN), Redskins (@MIA)

Stats of the Week

Austin Ekeler’s 15 receptions against the Broncos were tied for the second most ever by a running back. Even with Melvin Gordon back, Ekeler will remain FLEX viable, and perhaps even RB2 viable in PPR.

35-14. Damien Williams ran up the snap count score on LeSean McCoy, who was on the field for as many plays as Darrel Williams. Time to reassess … again.

Adam Levitan lays it out re: Michael Gallup’s return from knee surgery: 61-of-71 snaps, 7-of-14 for 113 yards and a touchdown and a 32.5 percent target share.

Golden Tate ran 28 of his routes in the slot compared to just 11 for Sterling Shepard. If that’s how the Giants plan to play it going forward, it could make them worse. Tate did not appear to have much left in 2018.

0. That’s how many Jameis Winston turnovers went in the box score. Winston had picks undone by delay of game (lol) and defensive holding. He also committed a fumble that the Bucs recovered.

Per JJ Zachariason: Three quarterbacks have scored at least 16 fantasy points each time out this season. Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and … Gardner Minshew.

Awards Section

Week 5 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Aaron Jones, WR Will Fuller, WR Michael Thomas, WR D.J. Chark, TE Gerald Everett

Tweet of the Week, from Gregg Rosenthal: Looking for rhythm on offense? Play the Falcons.

The Most Redskins Firing of All Time Award: Summoning Jay Gruden to team headquarters at 5AM. You don’t have to treat people like this.

They Aren’t Trying To Do This Award: The Jets.