Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 193-yard game Week 17
Watch all of the best plays made by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from his 193-yard game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
We look at six bold predictions for the Ravens' Week 17 matchup with the Steelers
With wins over the Jets, Giants, and Chargers, Geno Smith swept every team that had him on their roster before the Seahawks did.
The Rams can't make the playoffs, but at least they can prevent their division rival from making it.
Christian McCaffrey is pretty good.
The 49ers defense struggled Sunday, but it came up with a huge stop in the biggest moment.
Here's what went right, what went wrong, what it all means and what comes next after the Packers beat the Vikings in Week 17.
Jordan Mason's 1st-career touchdown puts the 49ers ahead in Las Vegas with a couple mins left. A nailbiter!
New Orleans returns Gardner Minshew interception for touchdown as Philadelphia fails to wrap up conference's top seed for second consecutive week.
Dre Greenlaw (back) is questionable to return vs. the Raiders.
The 49ers keep the winning streak alive, downing the Raiders in OT
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills says that the record doesn't indicate how talented the team actually is.
It would have sounded crazy to say this a few months ago, but 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham just played an outstanding quarterback duel. In the end, however, it was a Stidham interception in overtime that set up the 49ers for their game-winning field goal in a 37-34 win. Purdy completed [more]
Christian McCaffrey left quite an impression on Raiders DB Amik Robertson
Replay the Chiefs’ home victory over the Broncos.
“He’s the best interior lineman in the NFL,” one Chiefs teammate said. “I don’t think it’s close.”
Here's the breakdown of which OU football players have announced their decisions to enter the NFL Draft or transfer to and from the Sooners.
The 49ers believe LG Aaron Banks sustained an MCL sprain. He and Dre Greenlaw (back) were both hurt vs. the Raiders and will have MRIs.
The Vikings could be in dire straits without O'Neill
