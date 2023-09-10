Christian McCaffrey's best plays in 169-yard game vs. Steelers Week 1
Watch San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's best plays in 169-yard game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's best plays in 169-yard game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.