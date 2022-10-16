Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 158-yard game Week 6
Watch all of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey's best plays from his 158-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Halftime thoughts with the Jets tied, 3-3
The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the win column. Boosted by a strong defensive performance, the Rams beat the Panthers 24-10 on Sunday. Los Angeles’ defense allowed just three points all game, and they came on Carolina’s first offensive drive with a field goal. The Panthers’ other points came on a pick six [more]
Against the Cardinals in Week 6, Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen logged his fourth interception in four consecutive games.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been fantasy disappointments this season, and especially in Week 6. Scott Pianowski examines the surprise challenges the QB position is presenting in 2022.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The five wins surpassed the Giants' total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
The New York Giants rallied to upset the Ravens in Week 6, and here are our winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
The Vols were No. 6 before the three-point win over the Crimson Tide.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.
Bill Belichick hilariously denies a game ball from Brenden Schooler on the sidelines.
Bubba Wallace was fired up after a incident with Kyle Larson Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and confronted the reigning NASCAR champion.
Former Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux showed why he was so highly regarded by the NFL with a strip-sack to win the game for the Giants.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings for 2022, Week 7
Injuries haunted the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
This is clearly not the swan song Brady envisioned.