Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 158-yard game Week 6

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play in a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The five wins surpassed the Giants' total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories.