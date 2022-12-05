Christian McCaffrey's best plays in 146-yard game Week 13
Watch all of the best plays made by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from his 146-yard game in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the best plays made by San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey from his 146-yard game in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
That was ... not good for the #49ers. Our in-game notebook:
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
The 49ers offense is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field vs. the Dolphins.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
The Packers rookie stuck the dagger in the Bears with a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.