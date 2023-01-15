Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 136-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend

Reuters

One year on from the massive eruption of an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, the island nation of Tonga is still dealing with the damage to its coastal waters. When Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai went off, it sent a shockwave around the world, produced a plume of water and ash that soared higher into the atmosphere than any other on record, and triggered tsunami waves that ricocheted across the region - slamming into the archipelago which lies southeast of Fiji. Coral reefs were turned to rubble and many fish perished or migrated away.