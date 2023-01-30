Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 106-yard game NFC Championship Game
Watch San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 106-yard game vs. Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's best plays from 106-yard game vs. Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game of the 2022 NFL season.
#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return against the #Bengals with an ankle injury.
A former Alabama player just broke an NFL record previously held by an Auburn player.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
Kellen Moore has run the Cowboys' offense since 2019.
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close on Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
Two players were ejected following a scuffle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter before the Eagles advanced past the 49ers in NFC title game.
The NFL's replay review system botched a call in another NFC championship game, setting up a crucial touchdown. Where have we seen that before?
In the immediate aftermath of the game, the 49ers aren’t sure about just how bad Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury is. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy needs an MRI and would not have gone back into the game if he didn’t have to because he effectively could not throw. Shanahan added that the quarterback wasn’t [more]
The opening-drive touchdown in the NFC Championship ultimately was salvaged by a great throw and catch that ultimately wasn’t. Or at least shouldn’t have been. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled to his left on fourth and three from the 49ers’ 35. He threw the ball deep along the sideline to receiver DeVonta Smith, who made [more]