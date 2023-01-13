Christian McCaffrey's 49ers impact deserves All-Pro nod, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan claims CMC deserves All-Pro nod for 49ers impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for games in December and January, although 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes the star running back should be recognized for more than that.

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy too was rewarded for his efforts in the same time span and named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month, Shanahan applauded his players before telling reporters how he really felt.

“I thought it was real cool for both of them. I think definitely well-deserved,” Shanahan said. “It’s blowing my mind all year that Christian wasn’t an All-Pro or Pro Bowler, so at least he got recognized for player of the month. He’s been unbelievable for us. I think he’s been a lot more than just player of the month.”

True.

Since McCaffrey landed in Santa Clara after being traded from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20, the 49ers lost just one of their next 11 games. Granted the one loss came during his first game in red and gold which was played two days after his arrival to the Bay.

But as McCaffrey became more familiar with Shanahan’s playbook, it was like a magician showing off all of his new magic tricks. San Francisco finished the season 13-4, atop the NFC West and riding a 10-game win streak into the postseason.

McCaffrey saved the 49ers’ season at a time when it very much could have come tumbling down. He has shown up and showed out every single week for the 49ers in unseen and historic ways. He had 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season to finish the year with 1,880 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

Still, despite leading all NFC running backs in all-purpose yards (1,908) and fan voting, the 26-year-old was snubbed from the Pro Bowl. As fans scratched their heads wondering how, McCaffrey used the snub as extra motivation as the season progressed. And it’s worked.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder,” McCaffrey said (h/t The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch). “And I always will. I couldn’t vote for myself, otherwise I would have. But it is what it is. It’s not the goal that we want. Obviously, it would have been a nice nod of respect. But I didn’t get it. … I’ve just got to go harder.”

Just like George Kittle noticed, Shanahan recognized a new kind of light sparked from McCaffrey after the snub. Shanahan thinks McCaffrey’s game would have been dominant even if he did make the Pro Bowl, but he believes being left off helped a bit.

“I mean I think he’s gotten better each week for us,” Shanahan said. “I thought his best week was last week, and not just by stats and results or anything. But just watching some of the things he’s done, some of the things he’s improved at.

“And he came in here doing pretty damn good, also, so he’s done that throughout. I think that was going to be regardless, but I’m sure that helped with some motivation too.”

Shanahan can only hope that motivation carries over into the postseason as McCaffrey prepares for his first playoff game since his rookie season with the Panthers in 2017 when the 49ers host their division rival Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

