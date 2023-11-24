Christian McCaffrey's 10th rushing TD of 2023 gives 49ers 14-3 lead

The 49ers have expanded their lead.

Christian McCaffrey found the end zone for his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, giving the 49ers a 14-3 lead with 13:11 in the second quarter.

Receiver Jauan Jennings kept the chains moving on the drive with a 7-yard catch on third-and-7, using an outstanding individual effort to evade a tackle short of the sticks.

Then San Francisco got bailed out on their next third-and-7 when Seattle was flagged for illegal contact.

A couple of plays later, McCaffrey darted in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Through that drive, San Francisco led in time of possession 13:56 to 2:53.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw an interception on the ensuing possession, with cornerback Ambry Thomas picking off the pass on the sideline. But the 49ers offense couldn’t do anything with the extra possession starting in Seattle territory and had to punt.