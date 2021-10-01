Christian McCaffrey out, Yetur Gross-Matos doubtful for Panthers

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss a few weeks as he recovers from a hamstring strain. The team, though, did not place him on injured reserve as they hope he recovers sooner than later.

McCaffrey won’t play this week, with the Panthers officially ruling him out Friday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is doubtful on the final injury report. He practiced on a limited basis this week, after injuring an ankle in Week 2 against the Saints.

Right guard John Miller is questionable with a shoulder injury, and he was limited Friday.

Receiver Shi Smith was added to the report Friday for personal reasons.

Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb), cornerback CJ Henderson (groin), left tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (back) were full participants Friday and do not have a designation.

