Christian McCaffrey wins NFC offensive player of the week

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been stellar through the first four weeks of the season and that was certainly true in Week 4.

McCaffrey has been named the NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in the victory over the Cardinals.

McCaffrey totaled 177 yards from scrimmage — 106 rushing, 71 receiving — and four touchdowns in the victory. He led the league in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns in Week 4.

It's just McCaffrey's second player of the week award, which he also received in Week 8 of last season.

So far this season, McCaffrey leads the NFL with 459 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns along with 600 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs.

The 49ers will try to keep things rolling at home against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this week.