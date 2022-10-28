Christian McCaffrey 'ultimate chess piece' for 49ers' offense, Greg Papa says

Papa: CMC can be 'ultimate chess piece' for 49ers' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey saw limited action in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

However, with an entire week of practice, the playbook should begin to open up for the 26-year-old.

Longtime 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco about how coach Kyle Shanahan intends to use McCaffrey.

"He's the ultimate chess piece where you can line him up at slot sometimes," Papa told Maiocco on the latest episode of "49ers Talk." "In fact, going back, back to his rookie year in 2017 in Carolina, Mike Shula was the offensive coordinator. He lined up in the slot 19 percent of his snaps that year.

"Norv Turner came in after that, and Norv is more of a power-running guy. He wanted them to line up at tailback, offset-I and all that, so he got away from it. But I think you may see Kyle use this guy as the ultimate chess piece and move him around the board a lot."

There are many, like 49ers legend Steve Young, who are excited to see what San Francisco's offense can be as Shanahan opens up the entire playbook with McCaffrey fully integrated into the team.

San Francisco slowly will reveal its full potential as an offense against its NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast