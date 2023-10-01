Christian McCaffrey has two TDs, 49ers up 14-0

The Cowboys stumbled against the Cardinals last weekend, but the 49ers don't seem to be in much danger of doing the same.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has capped each of the team's first two possessions with touchdown runs and the 49ers are out to a 14-0 lead at Levi's Stadium. McCaffrey has now scored touchdowns in 13 straight games.

McCaffrey's second score was an 18-yard sprint that was set up by a fourth down conversion on a pass from Brock Purdy to tight end George Kittle. Purdy is 6-of-6 for 72 yards and McCaffrey has 85 yards from scrimmage.

The Cardinals have only mustered 36 yards to this point and it will be a long day for them if they can't find some holes in the 49ers defense soon.