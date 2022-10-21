Christian McCaffrey trade 'not a rental' for 49ers, Kyle Shanahan states

Shanahan: McCaffrey trade 'not a rental' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey is arriving in the Bay on Friday after the 49ers pulled off one of the most exciting trades in franchise history Thursday night, sending four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the All-Pro running back.

And, pending a physical, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

"This is not a rental," Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR on Friday morning.

McCaffrey is under contract through the 2025 NFL season. He is due $690,000 from the 49ers this season, and will make $12 million, $12 million and $12.2 million the next three campaigns, although he could be cut by San Francisco with no dead cap penalty.

The 49ers recently have made rental trades during the season, notably sending a third- and fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for receiver Emmanuel Sanders after Week 7 in 2019.

Sanders played 13 games for the 49ers -- including three in the postseason -- before signing with the New Orleans Saints the following offseason.

But McCaffrey is a different story.

San Francisco likely will face a financial headache down the road. Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Arik Armstead, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel already are under lucrative long-term deals. Nick Bosa, who has logged six sacks in five games this season, is expected to be paid big money this offseason.

With the 49ers having just $4 million in cap space after the trade, a restructured deal for McCaffrey is a possibility in the upcoming offseason.

If McCaffrey stays healthy, the contract will be more than worth it. He gives the struggling 49ers' offense a breath of fresh air and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo another weapon to utilize.

