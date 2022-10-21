Christian McCaffrey trade gives Bucs one less excuse vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their worst loss of the 2022 season so far, a 20-18 road defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were riding a four-game losing streak.

This week, the Bucs have another chance to right the ship against a seemingly downtrodden opponent, when they travel to Carolina to face the struggling Panthers.

Carolina was already looking bad enough heading into Sunday’s NFC South matchup, but now they’ll be doing so without their most important player on offense, after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks.

The Bucs will be facing a third-string quarterback in PJ Walker, as both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still working their way back from injuries. They’ll be going up against a division foe who currently holds the worst record in the NFL.

All that said, Tampa Bay’s inferior opponent didn’t seem to care last week that on paper, they were supposed to be a welcome back for the defending NFC South champs. The Bucs struggled on both sides of the ball, and couldn’t make the plays necessary to avoid the crushing upset.

Now that Carolina will be without their most recognizable player, and one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire NFL, the Bucs have even fewer excuses not to get their season back on track with a dominant victory.

