Christian McCaffrey trade could set 49ers' run game back, Bill Barnwell says

Why Barnwell thinks CMC addition could set 49ers' run game back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers introduced Christian McCaffrey as their newest running back Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were excited about the myriad of ways the former Carolina Panther can help open up their offense.

He can run, he can catch, he can block. McCaffrey is seen as a multifaceted threat in the NFL, as evidenced by the bidding war it took for San Francisco to trade for him.

But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the 49ers’ run game actually might regress with their newest addition for a couple of reasons.

“As a runner, I’m not sure McCaffrey is a difference-maker in quite the same way,” Barnwell wrote in his latest column. “... It’s possible the 49ers actually take a step backward in their running game with McCaffrey in the mix."

McCaffrey was a top producer during the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons, earning All-Pro honors in his third season after rushing for 1,387 yards, tallying 1,005 yards receiving and scoring 19 total touchdowns in ‘19.

In 2018, McCaffrey collected 1,098 yards rushing and 867 receiving with 13 total touchdowns.

The running back was at his best during those two years before injuries hindered him in 2020 and 2021. Now, he appears to have a grasp on a clean bill of health and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry through seven games -- six with Carolina, one with San Francisco.

When it comes to McCaffrey’s rushing performance over the years, however, Barnwell used analytics to examine differences in the back's productivity from 2018 to 2019 versus now.

Across the 2018 and 2019 seasons, McCaffrey averaged 0.8 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE), Barnwell noted, meaning the running back “gained nearly a full yard more per run than what an average back would have gained with the same blocking against the same defenders in the same situations.”

“Over the ensuing three seasons, though, McCaffrey hasn’t been as productive,” Barnwell wrote.

McCaffrey’s minus-14 RYOE from 2020 to now is close to league-average production, though those numbers do include two seasons where he dealt with a myriad of injuries all over his body.

The 49ers’ lead running back before the McCaffrey acquisition, Jeff Wilson Jr., ranks eighth in the NFL this season with 117 RYOE across 88 carries this season, or a 1.3 RYOE average, per Barnwell. McCaffrey is 27th in RYOE this season with a 0.15-yard average.

These numbers led Barnwell to his conclusion that the 49ers Faithful might see a less-productive run game with McCaffrey in the mix, along with the fact that the addition could relegate “wide back” Deebo Samuel to a more traditional receiver role.



“They were also using regular carries from Samuel, who had generated 42 RYOE on 24 carries,” Barnwell wrote. “If they use McCaffrey as something close to their every-down back, they’ll be returning Samuel to a role where he’s strictly a wide receiver, which is less valuable than the role Samuel was in before 2021.”



In limited action during his first game as a 49er on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, McCaffrey rushed for 38 yards on eight carries (4.75-yard average) against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was targeted twice by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and pulled in two receptions for 24 yards.

Not bad for someone who had about 48 hours, if that, to study Shanahan’s playbook.



Once McCaffrey is up to speed with the 49ers’ offense, it’s clear the organization has plenty of faith in him to bring the team’s productivity to a new level and help make another Super Bowl run.



But just how well the star running back helps -- or hinders -- San Francisco’s run game remains to be seen.

