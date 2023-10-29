Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with 17th straight game with a TD

For the 17th consecutive game, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown.

McCaffrey plunged into the end zone from two yards out in the first quarter today against the Bengals, tying the game at 7-7.

McCaffrey is now tied with Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts, who also scored a touchdown in 17 straight games, from October 27, 1963 to December 13, 1964. (These records include postseason games; Moore’s streak ended when he failed to score a touchdown in the Colts’ playoff loss in 1964, while McCaffrey scored touchdowns in all three of the 49ers’ playoff games last season.)

The last time McCaffrey was kept out of the end zone was Week 12 of last season against the Saints.