Christian McCaffrey ties Eric Dickerson as most productive midseason addition

CMC matches Dickerson as most productive midseason addition

When the 49ers greenlit the trade that brought Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the Bay Area, the franchise knew it was getting a running back that could open up the team's offense.

However, San Francisco might not have expected the 26-year-old to produce at a level only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson had previously done, considering McCaffrey was a midseason addition.

Dickerson was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Indianapolis Colts during the 1987 NFL season. Despite only playing nine games for the Colts, Dickerson still accrued over 1,000 rushing yards.

After McCaffrey had 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown to go along with his six receptions for 72 yards in the 49ers' 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, McCaffrey notched his fifth-consecutive game with a rushing or receiving touchdown.

It also marked McCaffrey’s sixth game with the 49ers with 100-or-more scrimmage yards, matching Dickerson for most by a midseason addition in NFL history.

Despite changing teams midseason, the Stanford product crossed the 1,000 rushing-yard mark for the third time in his career, which matched the 2nd-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017.

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is first on that list with four seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards.

The 49ers squad was excited about McCaffrey's arrival, and right now, the running back might be blowing away the expectations they envisioned with him in the lineup.

