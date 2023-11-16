Christian McCaffrey: TD streak meant a lot, but winning is most important

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak came to an end last Sunday.

McCaffrey had scored in 17 straight games to tie Lenny Moore's NFL record for consecutive games with a touchdown and the 49ers did their best to get him in the end zone. They gave him the ball on five straight plays near the Jaguars end zone at the end of a 34-3 rout, but those efforts fell short and McCaffrey has to make do with being tied for the all-time mark.

McCaffrey said after the game that he appreciated the team giving him the chance and reiterated that feeling on Wednesday. McCaffrey also said it "meant a lot" to reach the same mark as Moore while adding that the result of the game overshadowed any personal accomplishments that were on the line.

"The middle of the season, you're just preparing each week the same exact way, whether or not there’s all that," McCaffrey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "The individual statistics stuff, I think you kind of focus on at the end of the year and appreciate it for what it is. But obviously, winning is the most important thing."

The win was particularly important for the 49ers as they entered last weekend on a three-game losing streak. They'll try for another one while McCaffrey tries to get back in the end zone against the Bucs this weekend.