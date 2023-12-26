Christian McCaffrey TD moves 49ers within 13-12

The 49ers and Ravens are trading blows in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ended a run of 13 straight Ravens points by sprinting for a nine-yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the first half. Kicker Jake Moody's extra point sliced the Ravens lead to 13-12.

McCaffrey set up the score with a 39-yard run on the previous play and he is now up to nine carries for 84 yards on the night.

The last 10 points the Ravens scored came off of Brock Purdy interceptions. Purdy has thrown three interceptions overall in the first half — it's the first time he's done that in the NFL — but the 49ers remain very much in the fight against the Ravens.