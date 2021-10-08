Christian McCaffrey’s status downgraded ahead of Panthers game against Eagles
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been listed as doubtful for the Panthers’ Sunday game against the Eagles, coach Matt Rhule said on Friday.
McCaffrey has practiced all week in a limited capacity, and has said he feels like he could play.
His status for Sunday’s game will likely be a game-time decision. McCaffrey missed the Panthers Week 4 game against the Cowboys.
The Panthers host the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on Fox.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.