Christian McCaffrey starts new scoring streak with early touchdown

Christian McCaffrey had his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown snapped last week. He got back in the end zone early this week.

The 49ers running back scored on a 4-yard reception from Brock Purdy with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

That has given the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in 17 consecutive games, tying the NFL record of Colts great Lenny Moore. It ended last week in the win over the Jaguars.

McCaffrey now has scored at least once in 18 of his past 19 games.

He has five carries for 33 yards and three catches for 17 yards today.