Christian McCaffrey sits out Wednesday’s practice

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed Wednesday’s work with a knee injury. It is nothing to worry about, though, as it appears to be a maintenance day for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey’s 881 rushing yards are second in the NFL to Dalvin Cook, and McCaffrey’s 1,244 yards from scrimmage lead the NFL as do his 80 points for non-kickers.

The Panthers also sat defensive tackle Vernon Butler (back), offensive tackle Greg Little (concussion), cornerback James Bradberry (groin), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), safety Eric Reid (ankle) and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism at Bradberry’s return to practice Thursday but concern about Butler’s injury, Max Henson of the team website reports.