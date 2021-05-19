Christian McCaffrey shares a look at potential new number with Panthers

It seems a lot of Panthers players are thinking about switching their numbers this offseason. D.J. Moore is eyeing No. 2, Brian Burns could be considering No. 9, and it seems Christian McCaffrey could be the next.

Moments ago on Instagram, McCaffrey shared a photoshop of himself in a No. 5 Panthers jersey, asking fans for their thoughts.

McCaffrey wore No. 5 while he was at Stanford.

Teddy Bridgewater of course wore it last season, but he’s since been traded to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick.

One potential roadblock for all these changes is that players have to buy up all the inventory of their old jersey numbers if they do switch.

Related