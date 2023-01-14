Christian McCaffrey sets up 49ers TD with 68-yard run
The San Francisco 49ers have roared out of the blocks against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Wild-Card game at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.
After settling for a field goal on their opening drive, Brock Purdy handed the ball to Christian McCaffrey
Sixty-eight yards later, San Francisco was set up for a bigger score.
Playoff CMC 🔥 @CMC_22 #SuperWildCard
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/c971vGrvVx
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2023
Look at this blocking from the @49ers 😤#FTTB | #SuperWildCard
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/gWSrA3BLyJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2023
Purdy finished the drive four plays later, finding McCaffrey wide open on a check-down and the running back could have waltzed into the end zone.
.@BrockPurdy13 goes through his progressions and finds @CMC_22 for the TD! #FTTB #SuperWildCard
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/MnZuTjbYYO
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2023
Less than 10 minutes into the game, the NFC West champions were up 10-0,