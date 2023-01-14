Christian McCaffrey sets up 49ers TD with 68-yard run

The San Francisco 49ers have roared out of the blocks against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Wild-Card game at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday.

After settling for a field goal on their opening drive, Brock Purdy handed the ball to Christian McCaffrey

Sixty-eight yards later, San Francisco was set up for a bigger score.

Purdy finished the drive four plays later, finding McCaffrey wide open on a check-down and the running back could have waltzed into the end zone.

Less than 10 minutes into the game, the NFC West champions were up 10-0,

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire