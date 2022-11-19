Christian McCaffrey sees benefit in 49ers' two-back plan with Elijah Mitchell

Why CMC '100 percent' sees benefit of 49ers' two-back plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The two-headed monster approach of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the backfield could have long-term benefits for the newest member of the 49ers.

Both ball carriers have the ability to make opposing defenses pay with their explosiveness through the gaps, but sharing reps is a newer concept for McCaffrey, who was the bell-cow rusher for six seasons with the Carolina Panthers, when healthy.

The Stanford product believes sharing the load of carries could help him be more effective on the field, citing the lower amount of wear and tear on his body.

“100 percent,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “I think when you’re on a team with a lot of weapons, that kind of happens, which is a good thing. You want to see guys go out there and make plays. When your number is called you’ve got to go out there and make plays.

“It’s good to stay fresh and stay fresh throughout the game and stay fresh throughout the season.”

McCaffrey notched 866 carries for 3,980 yards and ran for 32 touchdowns, while recording 390 receptions and an additional 18 receiving touchdowns during his six-year tenure with the Panthers.

In his All-Pro season of 2019, McCaffrey was on the field for 1,039 plays or 93 percent of all offensive snaps. The star rusher carried the ball 287 times, and was targeted 142 times, in essence directly involving him in over 41 percent of the plays run on the field.

For perspective, Deebo Samuel was on the field for 82 plays or 80 percent of the 49ers' regular season offensive plays during his All-Pro year in 2021. Samuel obviously plays a different position but was involved in 21.7 of the offensive plays called with 121 targets and 59 carries.

“I don’t think about it,” McCaffrey said. “If I’m in, I’m in. If I’m not, I’m not. I just take it one play at a time.”

Kyle Shanahan is happy to have more weapons at his disposal. He believes that McCaffrey and Mitchell are both talented enough to be the lead back. More importantly, their similar skillset makes calling plays easier.

“There’re definitely things that one you might give an edge to over the other in some things,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “But it's almost splitting hairs. When it's like that, it's just a lot easier to rotate guys,

“When guys are so drastically different or one's a lot more successful at something than others, it's hard to put them in when they don't know what play you're calling. When they got that skillset they can just roll them in, keep them fresh and I can request a guy if I need it, but it just makes everyone's job a lot easier.”

It’s not just the run game that McCaffrey and Mitchell are proficient at — both can play a role in the passing game. McCaffrey has been impressed by his new teammate and knows that both will ready whenever their number is called.



"He’s a pro,” McCaffrey said. “He can run any run, he’s good in protection and the pass game, a complete back, so definitely fun to share the backfield with him.”

