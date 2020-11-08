Christian McCaffrey scores touchdown on first drive back

It didn’t take long for Christian McCaffrey to have an impact in his return.

McCaffrey, playing for the first time since Week 2 when he sprained an ankle, touched the ball six times on the Panthers’ opening drive.

He had four carries for 18 yards and two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

His 9-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater came on fourth-and-three.

If the Panthers are going to hang with the Chiefs, they will need more of that. They took 15 plays to go 75 yards and ate up 8 minutes, 53 seconds. It was the longest drive time-wise for the Panthers since Week 7 of 2017.

Carolina leads 7-0, with Patrick Mahomes now getting his first chance of the day.

McCaffrey led the league with 403 touches for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

