Christian McCaffrey scores in 5th-consecutive game

The 49ers’ defense can’t get stops against the Raiders, but their offense is keeping them in the game. Christian McCaffrey on his 20th touch of the game raced for 14 yards around the right side for a touchdown that pulled the 49ers within three of the Raiders at 24-21. For McCaffrey he’s up to 102 rushing yards and a touchdown. It’s his fifth-consecutive game with a score.

