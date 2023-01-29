With Josh Johnson in at quarterback, the 49ers are likely going to have to heavily rely on Christian McCaffrey if they’re going to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

That worked for at least one drive in the second quarter, as McCaffrey punched in a 23-yard touchdown to tie the Eagles at 7-7 with 8:29 left in the first half.

On a six-play drive, McCaffrey had four touches, with the last being the most impressive. McCaffrey broke multiple tackles and bounced off defenders, keeping his balance before finding open field for the long scoring run.

McCaffrey now has seven carries for 55 yards with a TD. He also has a pair of catches for 18 yards.

Purdy has been shown on the sideline with a wrap on his right elbow. While he’s done some short passing on the sideline, Purdy has not come back into the game since suffering the elbow injury on his fumble in the first quarter.

Christian McCaffrey runs in 23-yard touchdown, 49ers and Eagles tied 7-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk