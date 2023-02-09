Who is Christian McCaffrey rooting for in Super Bowl 57? Nobody.

Christian McCaffrey is the ultimate competitor!

If his 49ers aren’t in the Super Bowl, he just doesn’t care who wins.

“I hope they both lose; I hope they both lose by a lot,” said the two-time Pro Bowl running back.

As if his point was presented clearly or candidly enough, he continued, saying, “I hope Philly really loses!”

He even told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon that he probably won’t even watch the game.

Within Mackenzie’s interview, McCaffrey, who rushed for 1139 yards and had 85 receptions, also talks about the disappointment of losing Brock Purdy during San Francisco’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles, reestablishing his spot as one of the most impactful offensive threats in the league, and who he has – Rihanna or Beyonce.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire