Christian McCaffrey repeats Stanford TD hat trick for 49ers against Rams

Something about touchdown hat tricks and being in the Bay Area that agrees with Christian McCaffrey.

The brilliant 49ers running back threw a TD pass, caught one and ran for a score San Francisco downed the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

This wasn’t the first time McCaffrey turned the hat trick while playing for a team that was based in the Bay Area.

When he starred at Stanford, McCaffrey destroyed another LA team the way he took apart the Rams.

In December 2015, McCaffrey had the hat trick against USC.

McCaffrey ran for 207 yards and a score, threw a touchdown pass, caught another and broke Barry Sanders’ single-season all-purpose yards record to lead No. 7 Stanford to the Pac-12 championship with a 41-22 win over No. 24 Southern California. McCaffrey eclipsed the record of 3,250 yards on a 2-yard plunge. McCaffrey dazzled with 461 all-purpose yards — 207 rushing, 105 receiving, 120 kick return and 29 punt return — and three touchdowns. McCaffrey scored in three different ways: rushing, receiving and passing, on an 11-yard, second-quarter toss to quarterback Kevin Hogan.

