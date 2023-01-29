Christian McCaffrey reminds Deebo Samuel of himself, 49ers star shares

Deebo breaks down why CMC reminds 49ers star of himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The duo of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey has been effective, to say the least, since the latter arrived in the Bay Area in late October.

Part of the reason for the tandem's success is the fact that both players have similar skill sets, which makes them hard to defend. Their versatility is what makes them so hard to game plan against, as Samuel noted to NFL Network's Michael Irvin.

"It kind of reminds me of last year how I could go from receiver to running back to receiver," Samuel told Irvin. "Some of the balls that you see him catch, the ball is already gone before he even makes a break.

"It just adds a lot more to this offense."

"With you two on the field, it's a deadly combination," Irvin, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, replied back to Samuel.

Ever since McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to San Francisco, Samuel has effused the running back's praises, especially with how McCaffrey has stepped up in crucial moments for the 49ers.

Also, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has used the two interchangeably to great effect. With the dynamic duo of Samuel and McCaffrey, the 49ers rattled off 10 straight wins to conclude the 2022 NFL regular season.

McCaffrey also scored the 49ers' lone touchdown in their divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys, showing how even if the opposing defense is locked in on one player, the other surely will find an opening.

Considering how effective the combination of Samuel and McCaffrey has been, it stands to reason that Shanahan will continue using both players as dual threats.

49ers fans are hopeful the duo can help power San Francisco to another Super Bowl win.

