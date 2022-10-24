Christian McCaffrey reacts to 'weird' week involving trade from Panthers to 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey reacts to weird week involving trade from Carolina Panthers to 49ers.
No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Panthers on Sunday. They’re up 14-0 after a pair of big runs by the running backs who will be filling McCaffrey’s role for the rest of the season. After an incompletion to D.J. Moore was upheld after a challenge, D'Onta Foreman slashed through the Buccaneers defense for a [more]
Before Sunday, the 49ers tried to convince the football-following world that new running back Christian McCaffrey would have a limited package of red-zone plays in his debut, only three days after the trade that brought him to Santa Clara from Charlotte. Some regarded that as a ruse. And it was. McCaffrey finished with 10 touches, [more]
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
The 49ers were coy about their plans for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but they wound up finding a role for him a couple of days after he joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. McCaffrey played 22 of the team’s 79 offensive snaps and picked up [more]
Charlotte fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA.
Follow this Super Bowl LIV rematch live with Yahoo Sports.
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer played a key role
The 16-year-old alleged gunman in the Oxford School mass shooting is expected to plead guilty to charges of terrorism and murder Monday.
Luckily, Pittsburgh didn't take advantage of the missed opportunity.
Jets rookie Breece Hall is out for the year. Could New York be interested in acquiring Cam Akers now?
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.