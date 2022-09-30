Christian McCaffrey questionable for Sunday

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was able to get back on the practice field on Friday and now there’s a chance he’ll play in Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Carolina has listed McCaffrey as questionable for Week Four with his thigh injury. He was a limited participant in Friday’s session.

“We’re very hopeful that Christian will play,” head coach Matt Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “He looked good today.”

McCaffrey has rushed for 100 yards in each of Carolina’s last two games. He has 243 yards rushing with a touchdown and 10 catches for 57 yards on the season.

The Panthers have also listed receiver Lavish Shenault (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee), and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) as questionable.

Rhule described Shenault as “probably a game-time decision.” Shenault was limited Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday, and was limited on Friday.

