Christian McCaffrey posts message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area
Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey.
After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning.
When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
CMC is fired up to be back in the Bay Area ðŸ˜¤pic.twitter.com/tuC3NSdQM7
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2022
McCaffrey, of course, has spent significant time in the Bay.
He played three seasons at Stanford from 2014-16, compiling a whopping 3,922 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, before being selected No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Earlier on Friday morning, McCaffrey posted a message thanking Carolina fans for their support.
Iâ€™m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Carolina, I will always love youðŸ’™#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0rBS8Ajhgy
— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) October 21, 2022
Now, the question is whether or not McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday.
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco is gearing up for a 1:05 p.m. PT home matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
