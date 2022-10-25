Christian McCaffrey a 'perfect fit' for 49ers, Joe Staley believes

Why Staley believes CMC is a 'perfect fit' for 49ers offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Longtime offensive tackle Joe Staley liked what he saw in newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey's first outing as a member of the 49ers.

Speaking on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" Show on Monday, Staley sang McCaffrey's praises despite being with the team for less than a week and after the fact that the 49ers were bludgeoned by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

"Well I was just incredibly impressed that he was out there," Staley said.

Staley added that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan probably gave the 26-year-old running back a packet containing a handful of plays for him to study once he arrived. Still, Staley is impressed that McCaffrey was even playing, all things considered.

"The fact that he was even out there with all the shifts, motions, and just understanding, you know he was really just playing backyard ball out other, running zone and I think he's a perfect fit," Staley continued.

What's more, the former 49ers' offensive tackle stated that once McCaffrey familiarizes himself with San Francisco's offense, it will be difficult for other teams to stop him, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, especially since the three are considered to be interchangeable pieces.

Staley understands that while the 49ers traded a bevy of draft picks to nab McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is not getting a rental player but rather one that will be around for the foreseeable future.

"Yeah, they did give up a lot for him, but they got a player that not only [does he fit] the offense, not only is he an amazing player," Staley said. "He's a leader, he's a culture guy, he's going to be a guy that raises up the locker room to his level and do things the right way."

In McCaffrey's debut with the 49ers, he had eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 24 yards in limited action. Nevertheless, he impressed his teammates with his ability to grasp San Francisco's offensive concepts in such a short amount of time.

The 49ers will have time to get McCaffrey up to speed on what they're trying to do as they prepare for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

By then, 49ers Faithful will be able to see what McCaffrey is fully capable of in Shanahan's system.

