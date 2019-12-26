Panthers OC says he'll get the ball to Christian McCaffrey 'any way he can' on Sunday

With the Carolina Panthers long eliminated from the NFL playoffs, the least they can do is help Christian McCaffrey make a little bit of history.

McCaffrey is currently 67 receiving yards away from reaching 1,000 on the season, which would make him only the third player in NFL history to top both 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a single season.

Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Turner told reporters Thursday that he’ll be doing everything he can to get the ball to McCaffrey against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Turner says he will try to get the ball to Christian McCaffrey in any way he can on Sunday. McCaffrey needs 67 yards receiving against the Saints to become the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing... https://t.co/eCuM26DrWw — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 26, 2019

Given how McCaffrey has played this year, that’s probably going to be the best way to pull off a major upset as well. The two members of the current 1,000-1,000 club are Roger Craig in 1985 and Marshall Faulk in 1999.

McCaffrey has topped 67 yards in seven of his 15 games this year, so that mark should be pretty attainable on Sunday. He’s coming off an incredible game against the Atlanta Falcons in which he caught all 15 of his targets on the way to 119 receiving yards, which helped him set the NFL single-season receptions record for running backs with 109.

Another record could also be attainable for McCaffrey on Sunday but would require a truly epic performance. That would be Chris Johnson’s record for total yards from scrimmage, set at 2,509 in 2009. McCaffrey currently sits at 2,294, 11th all-time, and will require 215 to get there.

Christian McCaffrey made history last week. Can he do it again facing the Saints? (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

