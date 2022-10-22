How Christian McCaffrey opens up 49ers' offense in Trent Williams' eyes

How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, showing moments of its potential but not with consistency. Williams believes that while one player does not guarantee success, McCaffrey will change how the offense will be able take advantage of opposing defenses.

Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle have had opportunities with Deebo Samuel being the focus for opponents, but Williams can seen the addition of McCaffrey tipping the scales.

“I automatically think of the impact that it will have for guys like Aiyuk and Kittle,” Williams said on Friday. “A lot of those guys, it’s so easy to hide them when you’ve got two big immediate threats and you got to account for them. You got to rotate to where where they are motioning to.”

Similar to how offenses cannot double-team every member of the 49ers' defensive line, Williams believes opposing defenses are going to need to pick their poison when facing McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle, Aiyuk and Co. The All-Pro left tackle can only imagine what Shanahan will come up with once McCaffrey is up to speed with the playbook.

“My wheels are spinning and I’ve never drawn up a play, but I can only imagine what he’s going to do,” Williams said. “[When] you got speed in, you keep your safeties back, but initially when you’ve got guys who can run the ball as well as you do, you want to bring your safeties up. You’ve got the perfect pieces to keep everyone honest.”

It will take a little while for McCaffrey to be completely comfortable with the verbiage of Shanahan’s playbook but even now, Williams is certain that there are a handful of plays that the running back will know simply from his experience in the NFL. The 13-year vet believe that knowledge is what will give McCaffrey a chance to play on Sunday if the coaching staff decides to allow it.

Williams tried to temper his enthusiasm for McCaffrey’s arrival but explained why that was difficult to do. He believes there isn’t much his new teammate can’t do.

“What skill does he not have?” Williams said. “He can run the ball, catch the ball, make the first man miss, break tackle and finish falling forward. He’s got breakaway speed, he’s a home run hitter. What do you not get excited about?”

