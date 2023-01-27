49ers-Eagles injury reports: Christian McCaffrey set for NFC Championship

CMC good to go, Mitchell questionable ahead of NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After sitting out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Christian McCaffrey returned to the field on Friday and was removed from the 49ers' injury report heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers will need everyone, McCaffrey included, in order to stop the NFC’s top seed at Lincoln Financial Field. The All-Pro running back’s counterpart, Elijah Mitchell, was listed as questionable for the big game, along with cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Earlier in the week, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that he believed both Mitchell and McCaffrey would be available to play in Sunday’s contest. The one-two punch of both backs has been effective for Shanahan’s offense.

Mitchell has been an extremely effective ball carrier when he has been healthy, but that has been a challenge. The second-year player was sidelined for much of the 2022 NFL season with a knee injury, only appearing in seven games.

“I think he is always the same -- he is as violent of a runner,” Shanahan said. "That’s why we started out calling him ‘Drano’ because he always goes to the right hole. We also call him the ‘Trash Man,’ too, because when he is out there, it sounds like trash cans are banging around in the alley.”

“He likes to run into people violently when he has no where to go, and that’s what makes him a special back.”

McCaffrey, who was dealing with a calf contusion, shared that while he remained off the field earlier in the week, he was still doing everything he could in regards to walk throughs. The All-Pro ball carrier also is not afraid of contact.

“I think Christian is great at hitting the right holes, too,” Shanahan said. “When there isn’t a hole there, he never turns things down, and he will put his pads into people, too. But I do think they are a really good mix with each other and their styles.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was on the injury report earlier in the week with an ankle injury, also was removed from the injury report.

Here is the full game status report for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Philadelphia Eagles

Limited participation

LB T.J. Edwards (ankle)

Full participation

T Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

(No Eagles status report available)

