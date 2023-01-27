On Thursday, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said there was “zero” chance he’d miss the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco’s final injury report of the week confirmed that.

After McCaffrey was on the field for Friday’s session, the running back has no designation for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles and is expected to play, head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his press conference.

McCaffrey has been dealing with a calf injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

While reporters did not see running back Elijah Mitchell at Friday’s practice, Shanahan said after that Mitchell was a limited participant. He’s listed as questionable with his groin injury after he also didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) is also questionable. He hasn’t played since Week 17.

And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out with his foot injury. There’s a chance he could be ready to back up Brock Purdy if the 49ers advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Christian McCaffrey off injury report, Elijah Mitchell questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk