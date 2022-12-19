Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa among 49ers' Pro Bowl fan vote leaders

Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.

A total of 17 49ers players rank in the top 10 in voting for their positions. The Pro Bowl festivities will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium, and final rosters will be announced Dec. 21.

Here is the complete list of 49ers players ranked, and where they ranked if they were in the top 10 of their position group:

While the players who received the most votes at their position are not a surprise, there are a few ranked surprisingly low that are likely to move up after player and coach votes are tallied.

Dre Greenlaw has been having a Pro Bowl-caliber season and should receive the honor. The linebacker might not be as much of a household name as Fred Warner, but rest assured that opposing offenses know exactly who Greenlaw is.

Greenlaw leads the team in tackles with 111 -- 75 solo -- while also notching two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and six pass breakups. Warner, for comparison, has registered 98 tackles -- 61 solo -- with one interception, two sacks and 10 pass breakups.

While Deebo Samuel has not racked up the stats he did during the 2021 NFL season, it is still surprising to see him ranked ninth among all wide receivers. The versatile wideout ranks second in receiving yards on the the team (612) to Brandon Aiyuk (774), but Samuel also has 228 rushing yards, giving him 840 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.

Charvarius Ward’s ranking is also surprising amongst fan votes, but again, like Greenlaw, the cornerback could move up after the other factors are added in.

Ward has been solid in coverage, tied for third in pass breakups among cornerbacks that have played at least 80 percent of a defense’s snaps. Ward also is ranked third with 15 stops, or what constitutes as a “failure” for the offense, per PFF.

While all players would like to receive Pro Bowl honors and partake in the festivities that include a flag football game, they much rather would be preparing for Super Bowl LVII, which will be held the following week on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

