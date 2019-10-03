If Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey can keep up his September pace for the rest of the year, he’ll break the all-time NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a season. So it’s unsurprising that McCaffrey has been recognized as the NFC’s offensive player of the month in September.

McCaffrey has 86 carries for 411 yards and 25 catches for 218 yards this season. He’s such a workhorse that in three of the Panthers’ four games, he has played every offensive snap — unheard of for an NFL running back.

With 629 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey is on pace for 2,516 yards this season, which would break the all-time record of 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Although the Panthers have had to change quarterbacks this season, McCaffrey has been unaffected. He has 262 yards from scrimmage in the two games with Cam Newton and 367 yards from scrimmage in the two games with Kyle Allen.

McCaffrey saw his numbers improve across the board from his rookie year in 2017 to his second season in 2018, and now he appears well on his way to his best season yet.