Christian McCaffrey for MVP and flat track bully Cowboys? The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week five

Christian McCaffrey takes flight as he dives in for a touchdown against the Jaguars - USA TODAY Sports

American Football is back in the UK, but it's got a brand new home. Sunday's week five games kicked off with the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears opening the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's purpose-built NFL field, and they did so with a bang - one of the best games London has ever been treated to, and a shock result.

There was plenty of drama across the pond too, as the Chiefs dropped their first L of the season, Deshaun Watson went wild against Atlanta and Christian McCaffrey revealed he has a built-in jet pack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the 10 most important takeaways from Sunday's games, and what they might mean for the league going forward...

The best way to attack Patrick Mahomes is through his defense

Patrick Mahomes still ripped off a few otherworldly plays like this one against the Colts on Sunday night, but for the first time this season ended up on the losing side - and that's because Indianapolis might have worked out the only way to get at him - by not targetting him at all.

The Colts realised the only way to neutralise the reigning MVP was to keep him off the field entirely, and so put their stock into chewing up the clock with their ground game on offense. The Chiefs' defense is their weakness at the best of times, and with the KC defensive line hamstrung by injuries Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins made hay, rushing for 180 combined yards and most importantly, limiting Mahomes to less than 23 minutes in possession. The result? Just 13 Chiefs points, comfortably the worst of Mahomes' career, and a surprise Colts victory.

Story continues

Christian McCaffrey is an MVP frontrunner

Kyle Allen may be the only undrafted quarterback not named Kurt Warner to go 4-0 in his first four starts, but he owes a big chunk of that to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had another huge game against the Jaguars, rushing 19 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns - one a franchise-record 84-yard blitz - and catching six passes for 61 more yards and a third score.

Run CMC is currently on pace for an eye-watering 2,771 total yards this season an outrageous statistic that he can't possibly keep up - but what is undeniable is how McCaffrey has stepped up and put the Carolina offense on his back on Cam Newton's absence. He's a huge part of why this team have pulled their way back to 3-2, and isn't that the definition of an MVP?

The Cowboys struggle for answers against good defenses

Aaron Jones took apart the Cowboys on Sunday Credit: USA Today

The Cowboys started the season red hot at 3-0, and everyone got a bit excited. It was understandable - this was America's Team doing the business with the strongest-looking roster they've had in years, a quarterback on fire and a defense that was taking people to the cleaners - but it was also against the (Eli Manning-quarterbacked) Giants, Redskins and Dolphins.

Dallas have since played two good teams and lost twice, including a mauling by the Packers on Sunday in which the 34-24 scoreline hugely flattered the Cowboys - it was 17-0 Green Bay at half-time and 14 of Dallas' points were scored in garbage time. The offense looked lost in key situations against both the Packers and the Saints, and Dak Prescott has crashed back to earth. Are the Cowboys for real, or are they nothing more than flat track bullies? They have the Jets next week, which won't help us answer that question one bit, but week seven's grudge match against the Eagles is well worth keeping an eye on.

No one can stop the Patriots in the AFC

Tom Brady's Patriots are the only 5-0 team Credit: AP

There's nothing to learn from New England's 33-7 win over Washington this week. It was like watching a 6'5" wrestler swatting away a fly that was buzzing around his breakfast, but what is becoming clear is there is some distance - perhaps significant distance - between the Patriots and the rest of the AFC.

Bill Belichick's defense this year is nothing short of elite - they are giving up just 6.8 points per game, best in the NFL by a whole seven points - and while New England cruise at 5-0, the Chiefs - their closest competitor by some way in the conference - have stumbled over the last two weeks. Another playoff bye looks inevitable, and we're barely into October.

Buffalo already have a few toes in a wildcard berth

The Bills celebrate their first touchdown in their win over the Titans Credit: REX

The Bills are 4-1 through five weeks, and currently the joint-second ranked team in the AFC with the Chiefs. Who woulda thought it?! Want more good news, Bills fans? You still get to play the Dolphins twice, and the Redskins, Broncos and Jets all at home. All being well that should be five wins, which puts you at nine, and just one more from the Eagles, Browns, Cowboys, Ravens, Steelers and Patriots should easily be enough to secure a wildcard berth.

The schedule is kind, but the Buffalo defense is anything but. This is one of the meanest units in the league, and restricted the Titans to just seven points in an impressive road win on Sunday. The Bills are building an identity, and it might just take them to some fun places.

The NFL's concussion problem is far from being fixed

Mason Rudolph was knocked out cold against the Ravens Credit: USA Today

It was scary scenes in Pittsburgh as Steelers quarterback was knocked out cold against the Ravens, and left lying limp on the field. He came round and a medical cart was brought out for him, only for it to malfunction, forcing Rudolph to be helped from the field looking confused and shaky.

The league has since claimed that the cart was not necessary, and Rudolph was judged to be fine to leave the field on his own. "After evaluating the player, medical staff determined a cart was not necessary in this instance," the NFL said in a statement. "Had one been needed, there was a back-up cart on the other sideline which was immediately available. He received appropriate medical care per gameday protocols, and is now in the concussion protocol."

That feels a strange call given Rudolph was clearly unconscious on the field, and was not a good look for a sport that has been publicly battling head injury issues for some time.

Atlanta's Super Bowl window has closed

Matt Ryan and the Falcons have slumped to 1-4 Credit: USA Today

There is no shame in losing to Deshaun Watson, especially not a Deshaun Watson who throws for 426 yards and five touchdowns, with an 84.8 completion percentage and perfect 158.3 passer rating on the way to putting up 53 points, but this felt like the game where the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl window finally closed for good.

They came as close as it is possible to come at Super Bowl LI, giving up the infamous 28-3 lead that will scar all Falcons fans for life, but looked to have recovered well the following season, reaching the playoffs again with one of the league's most talented rosters, before everything fell apart. This team is still stacked - they have a top-class quarterback and one of the best receiver corps in the league - but this is now the second straight year where they have been desperately disappointing, and they can't even blame injuries this time around. Could a coaching change be on the cards come January?

Make no mistake, the Vikings' offense hasn't been fixed yet

Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass against the Giants Credit: Getty Images

Yes Kirk Cousins threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, Dalvin Cook exploded for 218 total yards and two scores and Adam Thielen re-announced himself with 130 yards and a pair of TDs, but don't act like this is the end of the Vikings' offensive struggles - they were at home against a terrible Giants defense.

Minnesota aren't a bad offense, and concerns have been overblown partly die to the fact Stefon Diggs' public unhappiness is drawing more attention to it than usual, but they are a limited one. They are not inventive enough to unlock good defenses, especially not on the road, and still have a lot of work to do to prove they're more than a 9-7 type of outfit. The conclusion here, basically, is don't jump to conclusions.

Teddy Bridgewater is a forgotten feel-good story

Teddy Bridgewater had his best game as a Saint on Sunday Credit: USA Today

We're now a couple of years removed from Teddy Bridgewater's return from what could have been a career-ending injury, and that coupled with some relatively uninspiring performances in Drew Brees' stead this season has meant the enthusiasm around one of the NFL's good guys, and a real feel-good story has been dampened a little. We were reminded how special his journey as been on Sunday, and chants of "Ted-dy, Ted-dy" rang around the New Orleans Superdome.

Bridgewater had his best game as a Saint, completing 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns, and unfurled a couple of lovely deep strikes to Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. This was Bridgewater's first game of 200 yards or more since December 2015, before his injury. It's great to have him back.

The NFL has a new home in Tottenham

The Bears attempt to escape their own end zone during the fourth quarter against the Raiders at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Credit: USA Today

The UK has embraced the NFL ever since the London series kicked off in 2007, but on Sunday the sport felt like it had a spiritual home for the first time. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looked nothing short of magnificent - drop it into any of the US' most famous American Football cities and it would not feel an inch out of place - and the atmosphere was deafening at times.

The Bears definitely got the majority of the support - this was the most partisan crowd we've seen at a London game - but it was the Raiders who got the result thanks to Josh Jacobs' diving touchdown with less than two minutes to play, and Gareon Conley's late interception to ruin Chase Daniel's hopes of a recovery. It was a brilliant game befitting of the setting, and hopefully a sign of things to come.